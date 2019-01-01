Leila T. Almaeena is the founder of LA Coaching & Consulting, a Dubai-based private coaching practice specializing in workplace wellness. A Saudi-American, Almaeena joined the American Red Cross in 2000 as assistant deputy director of financial development in Houston Texas, before returning to the Middle East in 2004 to work as senior project manager at the Dubai-based Arab Media Group. Her achievements caught the eye of the Abu Dhabi Media Company, leading her to head up a number of strategic project-based initiatives for the industry heavyweight. More recently, Almaeena was Managing Director of Alsayegh Media, an Emirati integrated agency, where she was part of the team responsible for the agency’s emergence as one of the premier innovators in digital media.