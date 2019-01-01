About Leo Lax

As managing director of L-SPARK, Leo Lax brings valuable experience as a veteran of both the corporate and entrepreneurial sides of building start-ups. Prior to founding L-SPARK, Lax was managing director of Naavon Ventures, and co-founder of Skypoint Capital, an early-stage venture fund. His first exposure to building and growing companies and supporting entrepreneurs in growing their startups was at Newbridge Networks, where he was assistant vice president and a member of the Chairman’s Executive Council. In this role, Lax established and directed the Newbridge Affiliates Program and was instrumental in the launch of 16 Newbridge affiliates. He also contributed to several Newbridge merger and acquisition activities in Canada, the United States, U.K. and Israel and was the founder and President of Severn Bridge Investments LP, a fund providing Newbridge employees the opportunity to invest in the company’s affiliates.