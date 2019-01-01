My Queue

Leo Welder

Leo Welder

Guest Writer
Founder of ChooseWhat.com

About Leo Welder

Leo Welder is the founder of Austin, TX based ChooseWhat.com, which provides practical, step-by-step guidance to entrepreneurs trying to turn their great idea into a business. In addition to his experience launching his own businesses, Leo has written a thesis on the similarities of all small businesses and has an MBA in Entrepreneurship. He regularly publishes articles on the startup process on the ChooseWhat blog (STARTicles) as well as the Huffington Post.