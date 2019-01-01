About Leta Soza
Leta Soza is a PR Engineer at AirPR where she specializes in PR strategy, content marketing, owned content production and analytics. Soza holds BA in Marketing and a BS in Psychology from Loyola University of Chicago.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.