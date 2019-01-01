My Queue

Lev Kaye

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of CredSpark, Ed Tech veteran, Harvard MBA

Lev Kaye is a veteran of both corporate and startup educational companies and a Harvard MBA. He is founder and CEO of CredSpark, a platform where experts and brands engage and teach audiences through quizzes on important topics. Previously, Kaye was chief product officer for The Princeton Review, COO of Teachscape and general manager for Kaplan's K-12 division.