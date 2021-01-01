Lexi Reese & Karen Kerrigan

Lexi Reese is the COO of Gusto, which provides payroll, benefits, compliance, and HR to more than 100,000 U.S. small businesses. She has spent her career advocating on behalf of small businesses. Before joining Gusto, she led small business initiatives at American Express and Google, and served as a policy advocate at Accion International.

Karen Kerrigan is the president & CEO of the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council and Chair of the Small Business Roundtable. She has testified numerous times before Congress during the COVID-19 crisis to improve capital access programs and secure relief for small businesses.