About Leyl Black
Leyl Master Black is a marketing professional with 20 years' experience driving high-impact marketing and communications programs for emerging market leaders. Prior to joining One Medical Group as head of communications, Leyl ran the Social Technology practice at Sparkpr, helping venture-backed companies build market share and achieve successful exits. She’s also been a regular contributor to USA Today, Mashable and American Express OPEN Forum on topics of marketing, PR, social media and health trends. Leyl has an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a BA from the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar.