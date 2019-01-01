My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leyl Black

Leyl Black

Guest Writer
Head of Communications at One Medical Group

About Leyl Black

Leyl Master Black is a marketing professional with 20 years' experience driving high-impact marketing and communications programs for emerging market leaders. Prior to joining One Medical Group as head of communications, Leyl ran the Social Technology practice at Sparkpr, helping venture-backed companies build market share and achieve successful exits. She’s also been a regular contributor to USA TodayMashable and American Express OPEN Forum on topics of marketing, PR, social media and health trends. Leyl has an MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and a BA from the University of Virginia, where she was an Echols Scholar.