Lili Balfour

Guest Writer
Founder of Atelier Advisors and creator and host of Finance for Entrepreneurs

About Lili Balfour

Lili Balfour is the founder of Atelier Advisors and creator and host of Finance for Entrepreneurs. She has advised over 100 startups that have gone on to raise over $200 million through Atelier Advisors and taught over 10,000 entrepreneurs around the world through Finance for Entrepreneurs. Balfour has written for, or been covered by, the Wall Street Journal, the Huffington Post and Fox Business, among others.