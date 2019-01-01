My Queue

Limesh Parekh

CEO, Enjay IT Solutions Ltd

About Limesh Parekh

Limesh is the CEO at Enjay IT Solutions. In 1991, Limesh Parkesh commenced his 4-year course in GNIIT. It was his initiation into the world of Information Technology. Soon enough, he was thinking of ways of merge his two great passions, technology and commerce.  With a vision to transform businesses with technology, he co-founded Enjay with his two brothers.

After completing his graduation from Birla College of Commerce, Limesh went on to pursue Chartered Accountancy, a prime course for anyone interested in a career in finance and accounting. However, mid-way through it, Limesh realized that his calling lay elsewhere. Following his instinct, he switched gears, and that changed the course of his career and life.

 As the CEO leading his team, Limesh has created customised solutions for CRM in Marketing, CRM for Sales and CRM for Support, thereby creating a unique Indian company that uses technology to help SMEs to boost sales, enhance ROI and get to know their customers better.