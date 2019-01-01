My Queue

Lin Classon

Lin Classon

Guest Writer
Head of Public Cloud Product Services, Ensono

About Lin Classon

Lin Classon heads Ensono’s public cloud product services. In that context, she regularly represents the company at conferences and events. She is a proven strategist and creative problem-solver in the technology space and has more than two decades of experience in multidisciplinary research, strategy development and execution,  Before Ensono, Classon worked at Google, McKinsey and United Airlines.