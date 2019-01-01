Lin Classon heads Ensono’s public cloud product services. In that context, she regularly represents the company at conferences and events. She is a proven strategist and creative problem-solver in the technology space and has more than two decades of experience in multidisciplinary research, strategy development and execution, Before Ensono, Classon worked at Google, McKinsey and United Airlines.
