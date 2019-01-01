About Lina El-Saheb
Lina El-Saheb set up HintHunt Dubai in November 2013 and has been the Managing Partner of HintHunt Dubai since June 2014. She is responsible for its day-to-day operations, and continuously works on its development, while also being the main point of contact with the franchisor based in Budapest. Lina is a graduate of the American University in Cairo, with a major in Mass Communication, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising, and one course away from a Psychology minor.