My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lina El-Saheb

Lina El-Saheb

Guest Writer
Managing Partner, HintHunt Dubai

About Lina El-Saheb

Lina El-Saheb set up HintHunt Dubai in November 2013 and has been the Managing Partner of HintHunt Dubai since June 2014. She is responsible for its day-to-day operations, and continuously works on its development, while also being the main point of contact with the franchisor based in Budapest. Lina is a graduate of the American University in Cairo, with a major in Mass Communication, specializing in Public Relations and Advertising, and one course away from a Psychology minor.