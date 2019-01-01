My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lina Hourani

Lina Hourani

Guest Writer
Director, Al Ahli Holding Group CSR Division

About Lina Hourani

Lina Hourani is the Director of Al Ahli Holding Group CSR Division, responsible for several youth development programs and initiatives. The Global Business Opportunities program (GBO) was a major milestone in Hourani’s professional path, helping Al Ahli Group to identify business opportunities, develop youth entrepreneurial skills by shifting them from being job-seekers to becoming job-providers. Her success with the GBO and CSR in Action programs -an initiative that brings together students with professionals and CSR leaders- was spread across four continents benefiting youth from the UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the U.K., and Greece. She is frequently invited as an expert speaker on regional and international CSR, entrepreneurship and youth development seminars and programs.