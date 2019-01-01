My Queue

Linda Sawyer

Linda Sawyer

Guest Writer
Co-Founder, Skura Style

About Linda Sawyer

Linda Sawyer is the co-Founder and CEO of Skura Style which launched in October 2017. She is the former long-time North America CEO and chairman of Deutsch Advertising and was instrumental in its transformation into one of the leading, premiere agencies in the industry. She is also a recipient of NY Women in Communications' Matrix Award; She was named by Ad Age as one of the ten most powerful women in advertising.

 