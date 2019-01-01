My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Linda Smith

Linda Smith

Guest Writer
CEO of The Meanest Woman Alive LLC

About Linda Smith

Linda Smith is an attorney and litigator who has represented some of the world’s foremost companies in “bet-the-company” cases where everything is at stake. She is now empowering all women to use their feminine superpowers to reach their own pinnacles of success. She is the author of Smashing Glass & Kicking Ass: Lessons From the Meanest Women Alive and has appeared on the Today Show and multiple networking morning shows in major markets.

 

 