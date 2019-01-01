Linda Smith is an attorney and litigator who has represented some of the world’s foremost companies in “bet-the-company” cases where everything is at stake. She is now empowering all women to use their feminine superpowers to reach their own pinnacles of success. She is the author of Smashing Glass & Kicking Ass: Lessons From the Meanest Women Alive and has appeared on the Today Show and multiple networking morning shows in major markets.