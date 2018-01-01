Lindsay Friedman

Start Up Your Day
Microsoft Has Partnered With a Marijuana Startup -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: The family of a victim of the Paris terrorist attacks is suing Facebook, Google and Twitter.
Start Up Your Day
Chipotle Could Be Opening a Burger Chain -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Plus: Whoopi Goldberg's starting a marijuana business to help period pain.
Start Up Your Day
Microsoft 'Boots' Startup From Upcoming Conference -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Okra had been a sponsor of the annual Ignite tech conference for years.