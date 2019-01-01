My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lior Gal

Lior Gal

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder

About Lior Gal

Lior Gal is CEO and co-founder of Excelero, a software-defined block storage company in San Jose whose solutions help meet performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise customers.