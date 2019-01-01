About Lior Gal
Lior Gal is CEO and co-founder of Excelero, a software-defined block storage company in San Jose whose solutions help meet performance and scalability requirements of the largest web-scale and enterprise customers.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.