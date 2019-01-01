About Lisa Suennen

Lisa Suennen is a managing director with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where she leads the firm’s Digital & Technology Group and its venture capital fund, Manatt Ventures. With more than 30 years’ experience as aentrepreneur, venture capitalist, board member and strategic advisor, she helps companies adopt and leverage digital technologies, develop strategies for growth through innovation and investment and build strong collaborations between established players and entrepreneurs.