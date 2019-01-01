My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lisa Suwal

Lisa Suwal

Lisa Suwal - CEO of Prasuma

About Lisa Suwal

A Postgraduate from Symbiosis Center for Management and Human Resource Development, Pune. Lisa Suwal - CEO of Prasuma - Pioneers of premium Meats and Delicatessen. Growing up in a family involved in delicatessen business for over 30 years, she has always been exposed to the nitty-gritty of the business and the art of making good food. A young and seasoned marketer, she is known for her innovative approach towards brands and alluring business perspective.