Since founding Airfoil in 2000, Lisa Vallee-Smith has grown it into a Holmes Report Tech Agency of The Year and an Advertising Age Best Place To Work. She has helped lead the team responsible for creating the company's market-research practice, healthcare-technology practice, its public affairs offering and most recently, a customized process for measurement and reporting. Vallee-Smith is also leading Airfoil's current strategic planning initiative -- transformation from a pure PR agency into a multi-dimensional marketing communications consultancy. Vallee-Smith was a finalist in the 2006 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year program.