My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lisbeth McNabb

Lisbeth McNabb

About Lisbeth McNabb

Lisbeth McNabb is the CEO of DigiWorksCorp, which translates data insight and analysis directly into brand revenue and monetization by delivering the right person the right offer at the right time. She was the CFO and chief revenue officer of Match.com and the founder of w2wLink. She is a director on two public company boards, Tandy Brands Accessories and Nexstar Broadcasting, and was recently named to the Agenda list of top 50 digital board directors.