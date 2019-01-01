Liz Wiseman and Deepa Krishnan

Liz Wiseman, who serves as the president of the Wiseman Group in Menlo Park, Calif., is the author of Rookie Smarts and Multipliers. A former executive at Oracle, she served as the vice president of Oracle University and as its global leader for human resource development. San Francisco-based Deepa Krishnan, who conducted interviews for Rookie Smarts, is vice president of platform products at Demandbase, a business-to-business marketing technology company focused on advertising and website personalization.