About Lizz Kannenberg
Lizz Kannenberg is the director of content at Sprout Social, a leading provider of social media solutions for business. A career social strategist and creative lead for social content, Kannenberg strives to create relevance between communicators and audiences through useful information and resonant stories. She has developed and executed social content campaigns for CPG, automotive, alcohol/beverage, government and lifestyle clients by creating credible, compelling conversations between brands and communities.