Loretta Ahmed is the CEO of Grayling Middle East, Turkey and Africa . She has been at the forefront of Grayling’s expansion in the Middle East and Africa regions. With over 20 years of experience of guiding clients through transformational times, she leads a team of over 70 staff with offices in Dubai, Doha, Muscat and Istanbul. She sits on the global board of Grayling, an international PR network, and represents clients in virtually every market sector.