Lori Bush Shepard is responsible for Clarizen's corporate positioning, market awareness and customer marketing initiatives. She is a marketing executive with extensive experience in creating markets and guiding technology companies to market leadership positions. Most recently, Bush Shepard was VP of corporate marketing for Marketo (NASDAQ: MKTO), where she was responsible for an 800% increase in media coverage, as well as customer marketing, analyst relations, creative services, corporate social media and the company's websites.
