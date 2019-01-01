Lori Russell-Chapin, Ph.D., is a professor of education and an award-winning teacher and researcher at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. She was the chairperson of the Department of Leadership in Education, Human Services and Counseling for 12 years. Currently she is the associate dean of the College of Education and Health Sciences and co-director for the Center for Collaborative Brain Research.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.