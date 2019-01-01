My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lorna Borenstein

Lorna Borenstein

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Grokker.com

About Lorna Borenstein

Lorna Borenstein is founder and CEO of Grokker, the “be a better you” community-driven content network offering high-quality, expert-led videos in three key wellness areas: yoga, fitness and cooking. Founded in 2012, the idea for Grokker was born while Borenstein traveled with her family. Hoping to utilize the Internet to practice yoga and fitness, she became frustrated with the lack of high-quality content available and the difficulty finding it aggregated in one place.

Previously, Borenstein had been president of publicly-traded Move Inc., as well as held numerous vice president positions at Yahoo! and eBay.