Lorna Borenstein is founder and CEO of Grokker, the “be a better you” community-driven content network offering high-quality, expert-led videos in three key wellness areas: yoga, fitness and cooking. Founded in 2012, the idea for Grokker was born while Borenstein traveled with her family. Hoping to utilize the Internet to practice yoga and fitness, she became frustrated with the lack of high-quality content available and the difficulty finding it aggregated in one place.

Previously, Borenstein had been president of publicly-traded Move Inc., as well as held numerous vice president positions at Yahoo! and eBay.