Lothar Hohmann

President, PRECISE Group

About Lothar Hohmann

Lothar Hohmann is a passionate entrepreneur, leader and strategist. As the President of PRECISE Group, he has created a million-dirham company with six business verticals that have a MENA-wide presence. His focus is to grow PRECISE into a brand that supplies the best of 3D printing products, 2D and 3D crystal engraving products, and develop product concepts for clients that are unique and outstanding for their business requirements. PRECISE Group’s clients include Dubai Municipality, Etisalat, British Aerospace, Emirates, The Marriott, Atlantis The Palm, and many more.