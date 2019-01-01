Living in Dubai since 2009, Louise Karim has led teams at leading regional and international companies including DABO & Co, The Dubai World Trade Centre, and Emirates Airlines. Representing a vast number of global brands, including Virgin, Coca-Cola and The Four Seasons, Karim, a natural communicator with a drive to achieve, specializes in developing digital plans, which deliver strategic results. 2016 saw her take a shift in her career path, when she joined the Mackenzie Jones group to develop and lead the Mums@Work business. Louise’s insight into the target market through her own personal experience of juggling her role as a mother while still sustaining a successful career, is an integral part of the partnership with co-founder David Mackenzie.