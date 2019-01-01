Ludmilla Figueiredo is the founder of Rule Number One, an initiative to bridge growth and investment opportunities for startups and SMEs across markets. She is a member of the leadership team of Singularity University Global Summit in the UAE. After winning three global entrepreneurship awards along with her team in Brazil, she was invited to launch the Endeavor Global's operations in the UAE, in 2011. Since then, she joined an international equity crowdfunding platform as the Head of Business Development, and was the former Business Director at Kharabeesh in Dubai. As a mentor of several startup hubs, including Startup Weekend, The Bureau Dubai, and ADGM, she has a very cosmopolitan experience, including in emerging markets for over a decade. Harvard Business School-certified, she has been appointed as a thought leader for events of Stanford Ventures Program and INSEAD Abu Dhabi.