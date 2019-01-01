About Ludovic Gaudé
Ludovic Gaudé is the CEO of intive, a software company focused on digital product development with more than 18 years of experience and 150-plus apps. Gaudé began his career at Nokia Networks in the early 1990s, where he held managing positions in Europe, China and Latin America before becoming director of strategic partnerships for Google in the U.K. in 2007. Before arriving at intive, Gaudé focused on venturing with growth companies, taking them from early stage concepts to exit.