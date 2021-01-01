Signing out of account, Standby...
Luis Antonio Paredes Izaguirre
¿Cómo saber si tienes (en verdad) una buena idea de negocio?
Hay muchos emprendedores que dedican tiempo y recursos sustanciales a ideas que, a toro pasado, carecían de méritos propios, o que no fueron adecuadamente estudiadas y reflexionadas.
How do you know if you have (really) a good business idea?
There are many entrepreneurs who dedicate substantial time and resources to ideas that, in the past, lacked their own merits, or that were not adequately studied and reflected on.