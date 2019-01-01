Luis E. Romero

Luis is an MIT-trained economist, ICC-certified coach, professional speaker and published author. He speaks and writes about entrepreneurship from every possible angle, including leadership, management, psychology, philosophy and, most importantly, personal experience. He has addressed more than 15.000 people in three languages across the Americas and Europe, and provides coaching services to executives and entrepreneurs spanning multiple industries. Some of the principles supporting his writing can be found in his two books, You Are the Opportunity You Were Waiting For: The Philosophy of Success in 21 Timeless Principles and The Seventh Distinction: The Path to Personal Mastery, Leadership & Peak Performance. For more information about Luis, please visit LERomero.com.