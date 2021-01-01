menu
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
search
person
insert_emoticon
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Submit Article
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
clear
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Help Center
Entrepreneur Media Departments
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
Lyle D. Solomon
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
Follow
About Lyle D. Solomon
Lyle Solomon has significant hands-on skills and expertise in legal research and writing and extensive litigation experience. He has been licensed with the state bar of California since 2003.