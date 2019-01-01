Lynda Galligan is a partner at national leading law firm Goodwin Procter in the firms ERISA & executive-compensation practice and a member of the Technology Companies Group, specializing in a wide-range of compensation and benefits matters. Lynda is a key contributor to Founders Workbench, a free online legal and business resource for startups and early-stage companies powered by Goodwin Procter.
