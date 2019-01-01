My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lynda Galligan

Lynda Galligan

About Lynda Galligan

Lynda Galligan is a partner at national leading law firm Goodwin Procter in the firms ERISA & executive-compensation practice and a member of the Technology Companies Group, specializing in a wide-range of compensation and benefits matters. Lynda is a key contributor to Founders Workbench, a free online legal and business resource for startups and early-stage companies powered by Goodwin Procter.