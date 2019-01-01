About Lynda Gratton

Lynda Gratton is a professor of management practice at London Business School where she directs the program “Human Resource Strategy in Transforming Companies” -- considered the world’s leading program on human resources. Gratton is the founder of the Hot Spots Movement and for over five years has led the Future of Work Research Consortium, which has brought executives from more than 80 companies together both virtually and on a bespoke collaborative platform.