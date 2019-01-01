My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lynda Gratton

Lynda Gratton

Guest Writer
Professor, Founder of the Hot Spots Movement

About Lynda Gratton

Lynda Gratton is a professor of management practice at London Business School where she directs the program “Human Resource Strategy in Transforming Companies” -- considered the world’s leading program on human resources. Gratton is the founder of the Hot Spots Movement and for over five years has led the Future of Work Research Consortium, which has brought executives from more than 80 companies together both virtually and on a bespoke collaborative platform.