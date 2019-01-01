My Queue

Lyneir Richardson

Guest Writer
Executive Director of the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at Rutgers Business School

About Lyneir Richardson

Lyneir Richardson is instructor, professional practice in the Department of Management and Global Business at Rutgers Business School in Newark, N.J. He also serves as executive director of the Center for Urban Entrepreneurship and Economic Development (CUEED), a research and practitioner-oriented center at Rutgers Business School. He is the CEO of Chicago TREND, a social enterprise focused on catalyzing retail development to strengthen urban neighborhoods, that has been funded by the MacArthur Foundation and Chicago Community Trust. 