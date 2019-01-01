Lynn LeBlanc is the CEO and founder of HotLink Corporation, a company focused on providing solutions for hybrid-visualization managment. LeBlan has more than 25 years of enterprise software and technology experience at both Fortune 500 companies and Silicon Valley startups. Prior to founding HotLink, LeBlanc was founder and CEO of FastScale Technology, an enterprise software company acquired by VMware, Inc.
