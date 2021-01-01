Lynn Power

Signing out of account, Standby...
8 Ways to Build a Self-Care Routine You Can Feel Good About
Covid has changed a lot around us -- including our personal care and beauty routines. But we can embrace and welcome healthy change.
Embrace the Superpower of Simplicity
Life has gotten far too complicated. Let's celebrate ways to make it simpler.
Keeping Your Business Going When You Get a Cancer Diagnosis
Launching a business is hard enough. But getting a cancer diagnosis forces you rethink everything.
Your Business Needs an Enemy
Having a business nemesis can work wonders for your company's bottom line. Here's how to find yours.
6 consejos de cuidado personal para empresarios ocupados
Como emprendedores, tendemos a ponernos a nosotros mismos en último lugar. Aquí hay algunos consejos de cuidado personal para asegurarte de que puedes llegar hasta el final.
This Is Why It's So Important to Articulate Your Brand Values
Many founders spend minimal time on the "soft stuff" like brand positioning and brand values. But defining your values can (and should) be the foundation of everything you do.
How to Become a More Sustainable Brand
Sustainability has become a must-have, not a nice-to-have, for brands. But it's not always easy to figure out what to do, especially if you're a small business.
6 Self-Care Tips for Busy Entrepreneurs
As entrepreneurs, we tend to put ourselves last. Here are some self-care tips to make sure you can go the distance.
5 Ways to Cope as an Introvert in a Video World
For us introverts, it can be difficult to put yourself out there, especially as appearing on video becomes increasingly necessary and common. Here are some ways to deal with it.
5 Tips to Ensure You'll Have Successful Brand Collaborations
Partnering with other like-minded brands can be a great way to build both of your businesses, but making sure you have successful collaborations is key.
How I Got Myself on 75 Podcasts in the Past Year
This is how to leverage podcasting as a low-budget marketing tool.
5 Low-Budget Marketing Ideas for Bootstrapped Startups
Learn how to market your business without spending money.
The Major Advantage of Founding a Company in Your 50s
This is how your decision-making ability, leadership skills and life experience position you for success as an "older" founder.