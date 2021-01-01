Lynn Power

Lifestyle

8 Ways to Build a Self-Care Routine You Can Feel Good About

Covid has changed a lot around us -- including our personal care and beauty routines. But we can embrace and welcome healthy change.

Lifestyle

Embrace the Superpower of Simplicity

Life has gotten far too complicated. Let's celebrate ways to make it simpler.

Health and Wellness

Keeping Your Business Going When You Get a Cancer Diagnosis

Launching a business is hard enough. But getting a cancer diagnosis forces you rethink everything.

Marketing Strategies

Your Business Needs an Enemy

Having a business nemesis can work wonders for your company's bottom line. Here's how to find yours.

Vida emprendedora

6 consejos de cuidado personal para empresarios ocupados

Como emprendedores, tendemos a ponernos a nosotros mismos en último lugar. Aquí hay algunos consejos de cuidado personal para asegurarte de que puedes llegar hasta el final.

Success Strategies

This Is Why It's So Important to Articulate Your Brand Values

Many founders spend minimal time on the "soft stuff" like brand positioning and brand values. But defining your values can (and should) be the foundation of everything you do.

Sustainability

How to Become a More Sustainable Brand

Sustainability has become a must-have, not a nice-to-have, for brands. But it's not always easy to figure out what to do, especially if you're a small business.

Lifestyle

6 Self-Care Tips for Busy Entrepreneurs

As entrepreneurs, we tend to put ourselves last. Here are some self-care tips to make sure you can go the distance.

Leadership

5 Ways to Cope as an Introvert in a Video World

For us introverts, it can be difficult to put yourself out there, especially as appearing on video becomes increasingly necessary and common. Here are some ways to deal with it.

Reimagining the Way We Work

5 Tips to Ensure You'll Have Successful Brand Collaborations

Partnering with other like-minded brands can be a great way to build both of your businesses, but making sure you have successful collaborations is key.

Marketing Strategies

How I Got Myself on 75 Podcasts in the Past Year

This is how to leverage podcasting as a low-budget marketing tool.

Marketing Strategies

5 Low-Budget Marketing Ideas for Bootstrapped Startups

Learn how to market your business without spending money.

Leadership

The Major Advantage of Founding a Company in Your 50s

This is how your decision-making ability, leadership skills and life experience position you for success as an "older" founder.

