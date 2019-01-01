Lyron Bentovim is CEO and President of The Glimpse Group, a virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) company comprised of multiple VR and AR software and services startups, and designed to cultivate ntrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. He holds an MBA from Yale School of Management and a Law degree from the Hebrew University. He has over 20 years of experience in executive management, technology investing and entrepreneurship.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.