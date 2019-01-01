About Lyron Bentovim

Lyron Bentovim is CEO and President of The Glimpse Group, a virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) company comprised of multiple VR and AR software and services startups, and designed to cultivate ntrepreneurs in the VR/AR industry. He holds an MBA from Yale School of Management and a Law degree from the Hebrew University. He has over 20 years of experience in executive management, technology investing and entrepreneurship.