M. Quentin Williams is an attorney, author and international speaker. His background as a former FBI agent and former federal prosecutor, as well as being a former sports executive, has been invaluable as he assists the business community to understand the societal landscape during these times of heightened unrest. Quentin's book, A Survival Guide: How Not To Get Killed By The Police, has been critically acclaimed by law enforcement and communities alike, as a guide for all generations.