MacLean Fisher manages development at Brand Union's New York office and is responsible for supporting growth, marketing and communications efforts.Prior to BU, he worked in strategic financial communications at The Abernathy MacGregor Group. While there he advised Fortune 500 companies during transaction activity. He also has experience in film and media, where he directed and led project management, driving creative visions across all areas of production. Most recently, he co-founded and led business development, strategy, and communications efforts for a startup photography gallery and e-commerce store.