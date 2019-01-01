My Queue

Madan Srinivasan

Co-founder, Creditas

About Madan Srinivasan

Madan is the Co-Founder of Creditas Solutions, an innovative FinTech startup that utilizes Machine Learning and technology to help Banks, FIs, and NBFCs better reach out and connect with customers, while optimizing a host of processes like Customer Acquisition, Cross-Sell, Delinquency Detection, Financial Literacy, and Debt Recovery. An Operations expert, Madan has over a decade-long experience in setting up and scaling high performance teams.

An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, Madan has spent over 15 years in managing techno-functional setups for tech giants and financial start-ups.