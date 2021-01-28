Signing out of account, Standby...
Madeleine Johnson
Latest
Why CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Stock is Falling Today
Shares of leading gene editing company CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) are sliding on Friday. What's behind the slump?
Bear of the Day: Aterian (ATER)
Inflation and supply chain constraints continue to weigh on this tech stock.
Bull of the Day: Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
This home decor and furniture retailer forecasts more record growth on the horizon.
Uber Stock Jumps 11.5% on Bullish Q3 Outlook
Shares of rideshare giant Uber Technologies (UBER) rallied on Tuesday after the company updated its third-quarter outlook.
Bear of the Day: XPO Logistics (XPO)
Shares of the trucking giant plunged last month after a corporate shake-up.
Bull of the Day: Kohl's (KSS)
This department store chain just posted record earnings, and its outlook is even brighter.
Amazon Gets Physical--Can They Reinvent the Department Store?
The department store niche has seen some big causalities over the past decade too. Amazon's reported plan to open their own network of brick-and-morta...
Why Shares of Chewy (CHWY) Plunged on Thursday
Online pet food retailer Chewy (CHWY) was one of the big winners of the pandemic, but its latest earnings update disappointed investors and analysts.
Why Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Cratered After Earnings
Shares of department store giant Nordstrom (JWN) plunged 17.6% in Wednesday???s trading session despite reporting an impressive beat-and-raise second...