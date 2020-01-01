Madhur Kakkar is Executive Director – Investments and Strategy at Century Financial.

Madhur brings with him over 10 years of professional experience in banking, financial markets and services covering areas of wealth management, priority banking and offshore investments.

Before joining Century Financial, Madhur’s had a rich banking experience across leading global banks in the region such as CITI bank and Standard Chartered. His last stint before Century was as an Assistant Vice President in CITI Bank (UAE) with previous stints at Standard Chartered in Priority Banking and ICICI Bank Ltd (seconded to Emirates Bank, Dubai)

Madhur is self-motivated and a frequent top performer catering to HNI, UHNI individuals, Corporates and Institutional clients. He has an excellent track record in managing discerning HNI, UHNI clients helping them with financial planning and management.

Madhur holds a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Guru Nanak Dev University and is a CISI certified financial professional having completed professional exams- Global Securities, Risk in Financial Services, International Certificate in Wealth and Investment Management and UAE Financial Rules and Regulations from the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI).