Madhuri Bhaduri

Madhuri has been exhibiting her works since 1986, across the world. In the earlier part of her career, Madhuri has also been a national champion in badminton and squash. She pursued a diploma in French at Alliance Francaise de Pune for three years and went to on to pursue formal training in Masters of Art and painting from SNDT Women's University, Mumbai.

She has received several prestigious awards during her art journey including the latest being felicitated by the Women’s Economic Forum (WEF 2016) as an iconic leader in the field of art, design and entrepreneurship, and the Dr. Sarojini Naidu National award for women in June 2016. Her paintings are in the collections of many institutions and private collectors such as Jamshed Bhabha, Aditya Birla, Sadruddin Daya, Ajay Piramal, Tata Group of Companies, The Leela Hotel, Kirloskar Group, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Forge & Kalyani Industries and Kirloskar Cummins, to name a few.