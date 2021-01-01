Maharathi Basu

Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Environmentally-Friendly Deal, RYAAY's Traffic & More

Delta (DAL) inks a deal worth more than $ 1 billion to reduce carbon emissions. Ryanair's (RYAAY) September traffic surges in excess of 100%.


Stocks

U.S. Aviation Stocks Gain After Update on Merk's COVID-19 Pill

Delta Air Lines (DAL) management's commentary that its ticket sales are improving bodes well.


Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Inks Deal With Indian Carrier, UAL, ALK in Focus

American Airlines (AAL) aims to facilitate travel to India. United Airlines (UAL) is charged with a fine for flouting rules pertaining to tarmac delay...


Stocks

Operating Ratio Improvement Aids Railroads: An Analysis

The likes of Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) expect their respective operating ratios to improve for the full year.


Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: RYAAY's Bullish View for Traffic, AAL, JBLU in Focus

Ryanair (RYAAY) expects fiscal 2022 traffic in the range of 90-100 million compared with 27.5 million in fiscal 2021. Gol Linhas (GOL) boosts its liqu...


Stocks

5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Buy Amid the Current Market Crisis

Investors should add broker-friendly stocks like Best Buy (BBY), Peabody Energy (BTU), Citi Trends (CTRN), Caleres (CAL) and Commercial Metals (CMC) t...


Stocks

U.S. to Ease International Travel Curbs: Airline Names Take Off

Shares of JetBlue (JBLU), which started flying to London in August, gain 1.91% on Sep 20.


Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: DAL, UAL & Others Issue Bearish Q3 Views, CPA in Focus

United Airlines (UAL) expects third-quarter 2021 revenues to decline approximately 33% from the third-quarter 2019 reading. Delta (DAL) expects Q3 fue...


Stocks

Why U.S. Airline Stocks Gained Yesterday Despite Dim Views

Stocks like Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest (LUV) gain on Thursday despite the Delta variant-induced dull warnings.


Stocks


Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: ALK's Delta Variant-Led Warning, GOL, AZUL in Focus

Alaska Air (ALK) tapers Q3 view on Delta variant-triggered woes. Gol Linhas' (GOL) traffic surges 84.7% year over year in August.


Stocks

Air-Traffic Recovery Adds Stimulus to Latin American Carriers

Restoration of air traffic in Latin America augurs well for Gol Linhas (GOL), Copa Holdings (CPA)) and Azul (AZUL).


Stocks

Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Hiring Plans, LUV in a Legal Wrangle & More

Delta (DAL) aims to boost its headcount by inducting in more flight attendants. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines' (LUV) pilots file a lawsuit against the...


Stocks

Hurricane Ida: Another Headache for Delta Variant-Hit Airlines?

In a bid to mitigate the harassment caused to passengers by Hurricane Ida, airlines like Delta (DAL) are offering travel waivers.


Stocks

DAL Ups Unvaccinated Health Costs: Other Airlines to Follow?

Delta Air's (DAL) decision is aimed at addressing the financial perils the company might grapple with pertaining to unvaccinated employees.



