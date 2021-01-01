Signing out of account, Standby...
Maharathi Basu
Latest
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Environmentally-Friendly Deal, RYAAY's Traffic & More
Delta (DAL) inks a deal worth more than $ 1 billion to reduce carbon emissions. Ryanair's (RYAAY) September traffic surges in excess of 100%.
U.S. Aviation Stocks Gain After Update on Merk's COVID-19 Pill
Delta Air Lines (DAL) management's commentary that its ticket sales are improving bodes well.
Airline Stock Roundup: AAL Inks Deal With Indian Carrier, UAL, ALK in Focus
American Airlines (AAL) aims to facilitate travel to India. United Airlines (UAL) is charged with a fine for flouting rules pertaining to tarmac delay...
Operating Ratio Improvement Aids Railroads: An Analysis
The likes of Union Pacific (UNP) and Norfolk Southern (NSC) expect their respective operating ratios to improve for the full year.
Airline Stock Roundup: RYAAY's Bullish View for Traffic, AAL, JBLU in Focus
Ryanair (RYAAY) expects fiscal 2022 traffic in the range of 90-100 million compared with 27.5 million in fiscal 2021. Gol Linhas (GOL) boosts its liqu...
5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Buy Amid the Current Market Crisis
Investors should add broker-friendly stocks like Best Buy (BBY), Peabody Energy (BTU), Citi Trends (CTRN), Caleres (CAL) and Commercial Metals (CMC) t...
U.S. to Ease International Travel Curbs: Airline Names Take Off
Shares of JetBlue (JBLU), which started flying to London in August, gain 1.91% on Sep 20.
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL, UAL & Others Issue Bearish Q3 Views, CPA in Focus
United Airlines (UAL) expects third-quarter 2021 revenues to decline approximately 33% from the third-quarter 2019 reading. Delta (DAL) expects Q3 fue...
Why U.S. Airline Stocks Gained Yesterday Despite Dim Views
Stocks like Delta (DAL), American Airlines (AAL) and Southwest (LUV) gain on Thursday despite the Delta variant-induced dull warnings.
Airline Stock Roundup: ALK's Delta Variant-Led Warning, GOL, AZUL in Focus
Alaska Air (ALK) tapers Q3 view on Delta variant-triggered woes. Gol Linhas' (GOL) traffic surges 84.7% year over year in August.
Air-Traffic Recovery Adds Stimulus to Latin American Carriers
Restoration of air traffic in Latin America augurs well for Gol Linhas (GOL), Copa Holdings (CPA)) and Azul (AZUL).
Airline Stock Roundup: DAL's Hiring Plans, LUV in a Legal Wrangle & More
Delta (DAL) aims to boost its headcount by inducting in more flight attendants. Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines' (LUV) pilots file a lawsuit against the...
Hurricane Ida: Another Headache for Delta Variant-Hit Airlines?
In a bid to mitigate the harassment caused to passengers by Hurricane Ida, airlines like Delta (DAL) are offering travel waivers.
DAL Ups Unvaccinated Health Costs: Other Airlines to Follow?
Delta Air's (DAL) decision is aimed at addressing the financial perils the company might grapple with pertaining to unvaccinated employees.