Maher El-Abdallah is the founding partner of Covalence, Inc., a leading consulting and services delivery organization focused on delivering cloud-based human capital management solutions. Since its founding in late 2014, Covalence has enjoyed six straight quarters of growth. Prior to Covalence, El-Abdallah co-founded Versult Group, Inc., a leading HCM systems integrator and consultancy acquired by Ceridian in 2011. When not assisting customers with their HR, payroll and employee management needs at Covalence, Maher spends his time advising Tract Systems, a growing field service management SaaS solution that brings enterprise grade capabilities to growing companies in a single application. Tract helps field service businesses (such as HVAC, plumbing, contractors, etc.) increase revenue and operate more efficiently using a single application for customer details, scheduling, GPS asset tracking, inventory, warranty claim management, invoicing, and payment. After graduating with a degree in Computer Science from the University of Western Ontario, Maher spent the early years of his career designing, building, delivering, and supporting workforce planning and management solutions for Fortune 500 customers.