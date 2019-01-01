About Mahesh Anand

Mahesh Anand, currently the President of Decorative Business, Nippon Paint (India) has 25 golden years of experience in paint industry and his Principle to life is:- ‘’Be honest & sincere’’. Joined Nippon in the year 2006 designated as Regional Sales Manager- TamilNadu. He spearheaded Nippon’s launch in Tamil Nadu while operating projects in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala & Karnataka who later grew to become Zonal Head for Southern Region and Vice President- Southern Business operation.