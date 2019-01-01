About Mahesh Lingareddy

Mahesh Lingareddy co-founded Soft Machines and serves as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lingareddy has led the Company’s growth from a two-person start-up into an international business organization currently valued close to US$1 billion, raising more than US$150 million from a diverse group of global investors in a challenging economic climate and building a team of more than 250 employees with development operations in the U.S., India and Russia. Some of the investors include Corporates like Samsung, AMD and sovereign funds from Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Prior to founding Soft Machines, Mr. Lingareddy worked from January 2000 to March 2006 at Intel Corporation, where he held a series of engineering and management positions, most recently as a Design Manager in Intel’s Microprocessor Product Group. Before that, Mr. Lingareddy worked as a design engineer and learned the nuances of building a semiconductor startup company at Rise Technology, Inc., from September 1998 until the acquisition of the Rise Technology assets by Silicon Integrated Systems Corp. in December 1999. Mr. Lingareddy holds a B.S. in Electronics and Communications Engineering from Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, India, and an M.S.E.E. from the University of Toledo, and he