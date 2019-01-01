My Queue

Maja Mikek



Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CFO, Celtra



Maja Mikek is responsible for Celtra’s finance operations which she built from the ground up, helping to scale the business to its current success. She is a master of planning and managing companies' financial resources while balancing bold investments with profitable end year results. Prior to Celtra, she headed marketing at Electroncek group, the world’s leading manufacturer of electromechanical gaming devices. She graduated with honors with an MBA degree from Babson College, where she co-founded Celtra Inc.